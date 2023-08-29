Fighting in eastern Syria between US-backed fighters and Arab tribesmen kills 10

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists and pro-government media say Arab tribesmen have clashed with U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in several areas of eastern Syria, leaving at least 10 people dead and others wounded. Tuesday’s clashes are among the worst in the region along the border with Iraq where hundreds of U.S. troops have been based since 2015 to help in the fight against the Islamic State group. The clashes first broke out Monday, a day after the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces detained the commander of a formerly allied group and several other members of his faction after they were invited to a meeting in the northeastern city of Hassakeh.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.