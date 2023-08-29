Former Republican congressman Mike Rogers expected to run for US Senate in Michigan, AP sources say

DETROIT (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is expected to soon announce a bid for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat next year. That’s according to three people with direct knowledge of the campaign who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity ahead of an announcement expected in the coming days. Rogers is a former House Intelligence Committee chair whose entry into the race makes it one of the most competitive in the country next year. Several Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, are running for the seat after longtime Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced she would retire. Republicans have won just one of Michigan’s last 15 Senate races.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and SARA BURNETT Associated Press

