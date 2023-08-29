Gabon military officers claim to have seized power after election

By Mihir Melwani, Jake Kwon, Jessie Yeung, Mylene Loubiere-Anderson and Alex Stambaugh, CNN

(CNN) — A group of military officers claiming to represent “defense and security forces” in Gabon announced on Wednesday they had seized power in the African nation, according to a televised address circulating on social media.

The announcement came minutes after Gabon’s election body announced incumbent President Ali Bongo had won a third term, extending his family’s half-century rule over the oil-rich Central African country of 2.3 million.

“On behalf of the Gabonese people and guarantor of the protection of institutions, CTRI [the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions] has decided to defend peace by putting an end to the regime in place,” a military officer said on the broadcast aired by Gabon24, viewed by CNN on Twitter, recently rebranded X.

CNN cannot independently confirm the video, and has not yet been able to reach the Gabon government for comment.

In the broadcast, the military officer said the election results would be voided and the country’s borders would be closed until further notice.

“All the institutions of the republic are dissolved: in particular the government, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court, Economic and Social and Environmental Council, and the Elections Council of Gabon,” the officer said.

“We call on the population of Gabon, the communities of neighboring countries living in Gabon, as well as the Gabonese diaspora, to remain calm.”

Loud sounds of gunfire could be heard in the capital Libreville, a Reuters reporter said, after the television appearance.

If successful, the coup would represent the eighth in West and Central Africa since 2020, Reuters reported. Coups in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger have undermined democratic progress in recent years.

Most recently, Niger’s military junta seized control of the West African country in late July, prompting the African Union to suspend Niger’s membership in the grouping of 55 member states. Earlier this month, Niger’s military ruler proposed a return to democracy within three years, saying the principles of the transition would be decided within the next 30 days.

Bongo’s long rule

Earlier on Wednesday, Gabon’s election body said Bongo had won the presidential election with 64.27% of the vote, after a delay-plagued general election that the opposition denounced as fraudulent.

Bongo’s main challenger, joint nominee Albert Ondo Ossa, came in second place with 30.77%, said the election body. Bongo’s team had rejected Ondo Ossa’s allegations of electoral irregularities.

Ali Bongo, 64, took over from his father, Omar Bongo, who died of cardiac arrest while receiving treatment for intestinal cancer in a Spanish clinic in 2009, following 42 years in office.

The elder Bongo came into power in 1967, seven years after the country’s independence from France.

He ruled over the small nation with an iron fist, imposing a one-party system for years and only allowing multi-party rule in 1991, though his party retained its grip on government.

In this week’s election Ali Bongo had contested against 18 challengers, six of whom backed Ondo Ossa, a former minister and university professor, in an effort to narrow the race. Many in the opposition were pushing for change in the poverty-stricken nation.

Tensions are running high amid fears of unrest after Saturday’s presidential, parliamentary, and legislative vote. A lack of international observers, the suspension of some foreign broadcasts, and the authorities’ decision to cut internet service and impose a nighttime curfew nationwide after the poll has raised concerns about the transparency of the electoral process.

Ahead of the election, the non-profit Reporters Without Borders condemned the Gabonese government for obstructing foreign press coverage of the event.

“All of the reporters for foreign media who wanted to travel to Gabon to cover these election have been turned away,” the organization said, citing several specific journalists and news outlets.

“It is totally anachronistic to deprive foreign media of the possibility of covering such an important moment in a country’s democratic life, when the need for diverse reporting is crucial for the population.”

And on Friday, the day before the vote, the United Nations released a statement urging a “peaceful, inclusive and credible electoral process.” It asked all stakeholders, including electoral candidates and their supporters, to “put the national interest ahead of all other considerations.”

This is far from the first time Gabon has seen a power struggle or unrest over Bongo’s rule, which has frequently been disputed by critics.

In 2016, the parliament building was torched when violent street protests erupted against Bongo’s contested re-election for his second term. The government shut down internet access for several days at the time.

A coup attempt came in 2019, when a group of soldiers and military officers stormed the state radio and television headquarters, took staff hostage, and declared they had taken control of the nation.

They cited their dissatisfaction with Bongo as president, vowing to “restore democracy” in the country – before Gabonese defense and security forces moved in to end the takeover and rescue the hostages. Two soldiers were killed and eight military officers arrested as a result.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Reuters contributed reporting.