Germany presents plans for a German-Polish House to commemorate Polish victims of World War II

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has presented plans for a “German-Polish House” in Berlin to serve as a memorial to Polish victims of World War II and detail Germany’s brutal occupation of its neighbor between 1939 and 1945. The documentation center is intended to inform visitors about the past, be a space for encounters between Germans, Poles and others, and at the same time become a memorial with a “striking artistic element.” According to the plans presented Tuesday by the German culture minister, the German-Polish House will focus on the commemoration of Poland’s suffering during Germany’s six years of occupation and the violent deaths of more than 5 million Polish citizens, including some 3 million Jews.

