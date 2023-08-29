Head of powerful real estate trade group resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

By Anna Bahney, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — The National Association of Realtors, the 1.5 million-member trade association that dominates the real estate industry, announced on Monday that its president, Kenny Parcell, has resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Parcell’s resignation came two days after the New York Times published an article outlining complaints from current and former NAR employees that included improper touching and sending lewd photos and texts. CNN reached out to Parcell for comment regarding the allegations. In the Times article, Parcell denied the accusations.

Parcell, a real estate agent in Utah, moved up through the nonprofit membership organization over many years serving in state, regional and, ultimately, national leadership positions, according to NAR.

The resignation is effective immediately. NAR’s president-elect, Tracy Kasper, will step in early and take over the remainder of Parcell’s one-year term as president, which was to conclude in November.

The article in the Times outlined specific claims against Parcell as well as a broader culture at NAR that made staff and members fearful of speaking up.

In a memo to members following Parcell’s resignation, Kasper said it is a very hard time for the association and that she takes the responsibility for rebuilding a culture of mutual trust where all members and employees feel safe to say something.

“I’m incredibly sorry for what’s led us here,” Kasper wrote. “We recognize there is lots of concern, anger and disappointment, and we want to acknowledge the people who have come forward and shared their stories and those of you who have shared your perspective over the past few days.”

NAR is a powerful association headquartered in Chicago with over $1 billion in assets and a political action committee that raised more than $80 million in the 2022 election cycle. It has worked to control access to nearly every home listing in the country. With over a million members, it is the largest professional association in the country and only those who are members can use its trademarked title of Realtor.

On a call on Monday, NAR’s chief executive Bob Goldberg apologized to the organization’s 350 full-time staff.

“We are committed to taking real action toward rebuilding trust with staff and addressing the concerns we heard,” he said in a staff memo following the meeting.

NAR says it is committed to providing a safe, productive and welcoming environment for staff and association members free from discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

