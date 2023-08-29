Hong Kong police arrest 2 men accused of foreign collusion over links with protest fund

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have detained two men on suspicion of violating the city’s national security law through links with a now-defunct fund that aimed to help people arrested in the pro-democracy protests in 2019. Police say the two men are suspected of conspiring to collude with the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund to receive overseas donations and provide financial support to people who fled Hong Kong or organizations that called for sanctions against the city. Tuesday’s arrests are widely seen as part of a crackdown on dissidents launched by the Hong Kong government following the massive protests. Last year, the fund’s former trustees, including Roman Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen, were also arrested under the tough law.

