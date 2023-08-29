Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to outline remaining 2023 priorities in Democrat-controlled state

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver a “What’s Next Address” that will outline her policy priorities for the second half of the year. The second-term Democratic governor is expected to call for paid family and medical leave during the Wednesday speech, along with a 100% clean energy standard and the codification of protections ensured by the Affordable Care Act. The Michigan Legislature is expected to return to Sept. 5 after a two-month break. Democrats have passed several bills in the first half of the year, including an 11-bill gun safety package and the repeal of a right-to-work law. Republican state Rep. James DeSana criticized Whitmer in a statement ahead of her speech for taking a “victory lap” days after Michigan was hit by at multiple tornadoes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.