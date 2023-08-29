Nashville hospital patient flings blood, kicks nurse amid racist tirade, police say

By Daniel Smithson

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Nashville hospital patient was arrested Friday after police said he kicked a nurse in the face and flung blood toward staff while shouting racial slurs.

Metro officers were dispatched to TriStar Summit Medical Center in response to a patient fighting with staff. Responding officers found the patient, 45-year-old Gregory Pollock, restrained to a bed.

Hospital staff and security told police Pollock had been kicking and directing racial slurs toward the staff. He kicked one nurse in the face, police said.

Staff also alleged Pollock took out his IV and began to “fling” blood toward hospital staff and security, according to the report.

Pollock smelled like alcohol, police said, and was uneasy on his feet. He was transported to Metro jail and charged with assaulting a nurse.

