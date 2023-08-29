Officials say gas explosion destroyed NFL player Caleb Farley’s home, killing his dad

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a natural gas explosion destroyed the North Carolina home of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley. The blast killed the NFL player’s father and injured a family friend. Iredell County officials said Tuesday that the Fire Marshal’s Office finished its investigation, but it isn’t clear where the leak originated. Officials say the remaining structure is so unstable that the investigation cannot continue. Any further investigations will be conducted by the owner’s insurance provider. Robert Farley was found dead in the debris of the house. Authorities had already ruled the blast accidental.

