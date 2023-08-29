Rare blue supermoon brightens the night sky this week in the closest full moon of the year

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rare blue supermoon is pairing up with Saturn this week for an astronomical two-for-one. The cosmic curtain rises Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it’s considered blue. It’s dubbed a supermoon because it’s closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright. This will be the closest full moon of the year, a little over 222,000 miles away. Saturn will be peeking from behind as a bonus. Better catch the show if you can. There won’t be another blue supermoon until 2037.

