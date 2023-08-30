Groups seek to use the Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause to block Trump from 2024 ballots

Liberal groups are trying to end Donald Trump’s attempt to return to the White House by arguing that he is no longer eligible to be president after trying to overturn the 2020 election results. They cite a rarely used provision of the 14th Amendment that bars from public office those who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and then engaged in “insurrection” against it. The court battles may not begin until October, but experts say it’s inevitable that any legal challenges will end up before the U.S. Supreme Court. That creates a new level of legal uncertainty around Trump’s bid on top of the four separate criminal cases he faces.

