Hollywood’s working class turns to nonprofit funds to make ends meet during the strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood crew members are turning to nonprofits like the Entertainment Community Fund for assistance as they have also lost work during the writer and actors strikes. So far, the Entertainment Community Fund has given emergency grants to 2,600 film or television workers. The fund has received the most requests for help from people in California, followed by Atlanta and New York. Shawn Batey is a props assistant in New York who has worked on sets since 1995. She’s a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and applied for support to help pay her rent and other bills in August.

