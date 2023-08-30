Palestinians clash with own security forces in a West Bank refugee camp, leaving 1 dead

JERUSALEM (AP) — Fighting has erupted in a refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank between Palestinians and their own security forces, Palestinian authorities said, leaving a 25-year-old Palestinian dead. The unrest Wednesday underscored the challenges facing Palestinian police trying to reassert order in the restive territory. Elsewhere in the West Bank, Israeli security forces shot a Palestinian man who they said tried to ram his car into soldiers at a military checkpoint, lightly wounding a solider, authorities said. It was the latest escalation in one of the West Bank’s most violent phases in years. Palestnian officials identified the dead man as Abdulqader Zaqdah. The Hamas militant group condemned the killing. Palestinian security forces said they were investigating.

