Rescues underway for migrants on board sailboats off the coast of western Greece and in Cyclades

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two rescue operations are underway for migrants crammed on sailboats, one far off a western Greek island and the other off a Cycladic island. The Greek coast guard says a group of 76 people were rescued from a sailboat in distress 64 nautical miles southwest of the Ionian Sea island of Zakynthos in western Greece on Wednesday. All were taken on board a passing Egyptian-flagged cargo ship. In the second incident, a rescue operation was launched for about 60 people on a sailboat near the northwestern coast of Kythnos island, southeast of the Greek capital. There are no reports of missing people in either incident.

