This trans woman was begging on India’s streets. A donated electric rickshaw changed her life

BENGALURU, India (AP) — If you hail a rickshaw in the Indian city of Bengaluru, your driver might just be a 38-year-old transgender woman named Preethi. Not that long ago, Preethi says she was surviving by begging for money on the streets and was vulnerable to abuse and violent crime. She says her life has been transformed since a nonprofit group called Shishu Mandir gave her an electric rickshaw last year so she could start a ride-hailing service. The nonprofit has made several such donations as part of an effort to cut pollution while empowering women and nonbinary people at the same time. Electric vehicle sales overall are skyrocketing in India.

