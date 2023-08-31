Former Netherlands goalkeeper Jan Jongbloed, runner-up in 2 World Cup finals, has died at 82

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands goalkeeper who was a runner-up in two World Cup finals as part of the famous “Clockwork Orange” teams in the 1970s has died. Jan Jongbloed was 82. The Dutch Football Association has announced the death. Jongbloed and the Netherlands lost back-to-back finals against the World Cup host nations. The team lost to West Germany 2-1 in 1974 and to Argentina 3-1 four years later. Jongbloed made 24 appearances for his national team and he often played without gloves. Netherlands coach Rinus Michels selected him as a keeper who could set up moves for a team known for its “total football.”

