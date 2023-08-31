Kailua-Kona man arrested and charged for damaging truck with skateboard, untying boats from harbor

By Kathryn Doorey

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV) — Big Island police have charged Kailua Kona man Julius Jordan Ibanez with numerous offenses stemming from an incident that occurred on August 28, 2023, at the Kailua Pier in Kailua-Kona.

54-year-old Ibanez was arrested and charged on multiple counts after allegedly using a skateboard to damage a truck, and untying boats from the Kailua Pier dock.

Kona officers saw Ibanez wielding a skateboard and walking in close proximity to a pick-up truck that had extensive damages throughout its entire body. Officers also observed a 10-foot boat, on the west side of the pier, drifting towards the horizon. A second boat was observed about ¼ mile west of the first boat, though it was barely visible.

Officers contacted witnesses that reported Ibanez walked toward a newer model pick-up truck and hit it numerous times with a skateboard. Ibanez then entered two nearby boats and untied the mooring that secured it to the dock allowing them to drift freely toward the horizon.

Both boats were rescued and returned safely to the harbor.

Ibanez was charged with second degree criminal property damage, two counts of first degree Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle, one count each of first, second, and fourth degree Theft, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, and Habitual Property Crime.

Ibanez’s bail was set at $78,000.

