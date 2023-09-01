Mississippi governor’s brother suggested that auditor praise Brett Favre during welfare scandal
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Associated Press/Report for America
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Brett Favre became ensnared in media attention for his connection to Mississippi’s sprawling welfare scandal, Gov. Tate Reeves’ brother suggested the state official investigating the case praise the retired NFL quarterback. Photos of text messages released Thursday by Reeves’ re-election campaign show the governor’s brother, Todd Reeves, passing along a request from Favre to Mississippi State Auditor Shad White for a favorable statement about the retired star athlete. Todd Reeves texted White on May 6, 2020, months after the Auditor announced in February that criminal charges were brought against six people who diverted welfare money intended for some of the poorest people in the nation to the rich and powerful. Favre has not been charged with a crime.