Farms with natural landscape features provide sanctuary for some Costa Rica rainforest birds

A study conducted over 18 years in Costa Rica shows that small farms with natural landscape features such as shade trees, hedgerows and tracts of intact forest can provide a refuge for some tropical bird populations. Three-quarters of the species found in diversified farms showed stable or growing populations over the time of study. These include the collared aracari, a small toucan-like bird, with a yellow chest and enormous beak, as well as several members of the manakin family. But such habitat sanctuaries don’t offset overall population losses from the destruction of primary rainforests. The research was published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

