Police: 5 killed, 3 others hurt in Labor Day crash on interstate northeast of Atlanta

DULUTH, Georgia (AP) — Police say five people were killed and three more injured in a Labor Day crash along a Georgia interstate northeast of Atlanta. Gwinnett County police say the three-vehicle collision happened shortly before 4 a.m. Monday on a ramp to the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in the Duluth area. Police say one vehicle went over a wall of the elevated ramp, falling onto traffic lanes. Five people were found dead at the scene, and three others were taken to local hospitals. I-85 is a major thoroughfare that connects Atlanta with Charlotte, North Carolina.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.