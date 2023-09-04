Reshaped Death Valley park could take months to reopen after damage from Hilary

DEATH VALLEY JUNCTION, Calif. (AP) — Officials say it could take months for Death Valley National Park to reopen to visitors after Tropical Storm Hilary. The storm dropped more than 2 inches of rain on the park last month, forging new gullies and crumbling roadways. That is about what the park straddling eastern California and Nevada receives in a year. The park has been closed since Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, swept the state in August. The park holds the record for the hottest temperature recorded on the planet, 134 degrees Fahrenheit, reached in 1913.

