Rhode Island voters to decide Democratic and Republican primary races for congressional seat

Rhode Island voters are casting ballots to winnow down a field of candidates vying for the U.S. House seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline. The primary election Tuesday includes a handful of candidates who could make history by being the first person of color to go on to be elected to Congress in Rhode Island. There are nearly a dozen Democratic candidates and two Republicans vying for their party’s nomination. The outcome of the Democratic primary in the heavily Democratic state may decide who will represent the 1st Congressional District. The special election is scheduled for Nov. 7.

