UN experts urge forces of powerful Libyan commander to stop evicting residents, demolishing homes

CAIRO (AP) — United Nations-commissioned experts have called for forces of a powerful Libyan military commander to stop evicting residents and demolishing their homes in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi. The experts said in a statement Monday the Libyan National Army, commanded by Khalifa Hifter, has since March removed more than 20,000 residents from their homes in Benghazi. They said the destruction in the city center “is spreading in an alarmed manner,” with residents being evicted and forced to give up their property or their ownership documents. A spokesman for Hifter’s forces didn’t respond to requests for comment. Libya has plunged into chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising which toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

