California lawmakers vote to become first state to ban caste-based discrimination

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have voted to outlaw discrimination based on caste. California would be the first state to do this if Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signs it into law. Caste is an ancient system regulating social status. It is primarily associated with India and Hinduism. But caste-based divisions are found in many other faiths and countries. The bill prompted an intense reaction from some in the state’s South Asian community. Some groups have said the bill unfairly singles out Hindus and people from India. Bill author state Sen. Aisha Wahab has said the bill doesn’t target any specific community.

