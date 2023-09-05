Canadian man accused of running over and killing a Muslim family pleads not guilty

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian man accused of deliberately running over and killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario pleaded not guilty. Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family members with his truck as they were out for a walk on the evening of June 6, 2021. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Jury selection was set to continue on Wednesday for the trial that is expected to last 12 weeks.

