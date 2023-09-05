In the battle against Amazon deforestation, Brazil offers cash rewards to municipalities
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In a bid to slow down deforestation in the Amazon, Brazil will provide financial support to municipalities that have reduced deforestation rates the most. The announcement was made Tuesday by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change during the country´s Amazon Day. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also signed the creation of two Indigenous territories and a network of conservation areas next to the Yanonami Indigenous Territory to act as a buffer against invaders, mostly illegal gold miners.