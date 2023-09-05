Mark Meadows pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case and waives right to arraignment

ATLANTA (AP) — Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of participating in an illegal scheme to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia, and he will not appear in court in Atlanta this week. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had scheduled arraignment hearings for Wednesday for Meadows, former President Donald Trump, and the other 17 people charged last month in a sprawling indictment but, by Tuesday afternoon, all had pleaded not guilty in filings with the court and waived their rights to arraignment hearings. Meadows and four others are seeking to move the charges against them to federal court.

