What is green hydrogen and why is it touted as a clean fuel?

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Green hydrogen is being touted around the world as a clean energy solution to take the carbon out of high-emitting sectors like transport and industrial manufacturing. Global cooperation on green hydrogen manufacturing and supply is expected to be discussed by Group of 20 leaders at this week’s summit in New Delhi. Green hydrogen is hydrogen that is produced by separating that element from others in molecules where hydrogen occurs. It’s often done through electrolysis of water — widely know as H20 for its two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. But however it’s produced, it’s not green hydrogen unless the energy used to produce it is renewable, like solar or wind energy. Critics say the fuel is not always viable at scale.

