Nice start to the week

Consistent seasonal conditions this week with a slight chance of storms/showers for the eastern highlands and western Wyoming by Wednesday with the SW flow shotting through here. Highs today low 80's and cooling to the upper 70's by Wednesday. 30% chance off storms by then and even cooler conditions into late week. Average high today 77 for Idaho Falls, coming off of 84 yesterday. Continued mostly sunny with a light sw breeze by afternoon 5-10, a little more breezy for Idaho Falls.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

