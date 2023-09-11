Skip to Content
News

Nice start to the week

By
Published 7:12 AM

Consistent seasonal conditions this week with a slight chance of storms/showers for the eastern highlands and western Wyoming by Wednesday with the SW flow shotting through here.  Highs today low 80's and cooling to the upper 70's by Wednesday.   30% chance off storms by then and even cooler conditions into late week.  Average high today 77 for Idaho Falls, coming off of 84 yesterday.  Continued mostly sunny with a light sw breeze by afternoon 5-10, a little more breezy for Idaho Falls. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content