Idaho’s business growth seen in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Robert and Elizabeth Lau bought Caribou Jack's Trading Co. back in 2010, and after years of success in Soda Springs, they decided to expand and open a new location in Historic Downtown Pocatello.

"Because Pocatello has Lowe's, Home Depot and Ace, there was very much room for another hardware store and there was nothing on the west side of the city," said store manager Scott White. "So it just seemed a good choice."

Since the hardware store opened back in April, White says it's been a joy to work with the people in Pocatello.

"Everyone seems to be rather wonderful," White said. "We get a couple of requests that are hey, find me product x or y, and then the rest of it is just trying to let the rest of the city know that the store is here and would be happy to help them."

Caribou Jack's is just one new business in a state that is seeing a lot more pop up.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Idaho ranks ninth in the country in their business growth rate at 8.9%

Kirk Lepchenske of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce says he sees that statistic translate in the Gate City.

"People coming into town, their first stop is the Chamber of Commerce looking for information about the community," Lepchenske said. "We see that a lot with small business owners that are moving into our town."

Lepchenske says he hopes to see this trend continue, and believes it will with the passion people have for the area.

"People are just falling in love with our area," Lepchenske said. "They want to move their businesses here. They love the community. They love the people. They love the mountains and the energy in our community. We're really starting to see it grow a lot and pay dividends."