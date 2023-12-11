Groundbreaking ceremony held at the Pocatello Community Recreation Center

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday in Pocatello to celebrate the start of a major renovation to the Community Recreation Center.

Portneuf Health Trust has made a significant investment of $1.3 million in the expansion and remodel of the Recreation Center, enhancing the facility to better serve the community.

The expansion project involves enclosing an outdoor area of the recreation center to generate approximately 3,240 square feet of additional indoor facility space. This strategic initiative aims to meet the growing needs of the community and provide enhanced amenities for residents.

The new space will free up more dedicated gym time for youth and community members and a dedicated space for exercise classes that support seniors, adults, and youth. This project aligns with Portneuf Health Trust's and the City of Pocatello’s commitment to promoting community health and well-being, providing a more extensive and modernized space for healthy activities, and is anticipated to serve over 200,000 visits to the facility annually.

"We are excited to support the growth and vitality of the Pocatello community through this investment in the Community Recreation Center," said Portneuf Health Trust President and CEO Shaun Menchaca." "The expanded facilities will contribute to the overall well-being of residents and further establish Pocatello as a center for healthy living."

City of Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "This investment by Portneuf Health Trust reflects a shared commitment to the health and prosperity of our community. The expanded Recreation Center will be a valuable asset, providing residents with enhanced opportunities for recreation and fitness."