Idaho Agriculture Water Symposium held in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Water was the hot topic in Pocatello on Monday.

The Idaho Agriculture Water Symposium was held at the Idaho State Alumni Center.

The goal aims to connect producers with potential funding sources and agency partners to implement on-farm conservation projects.

Many local farmers and state officials were there, including Idaho Governor Brad Little.

He says Idaho is doing well with the water supply, but this winter could be pivotal for farmers in the Spring.

"What we need to do is Mother Nature and God are going to do what they are going to do. We want to put together in place the tools for when that happens, we can best utilize that resource when it's overly abundant and we'll hope and pray that happens again this year."