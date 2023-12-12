Department of Labor is hosting a local job fair

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — You can expect to meet multiple employers at the Department of Labor’s job fair in Idaho Falls tomorrow. Be prepared by bringing your resume and dressing the part. Employers may do on-the-spot job interviews.

Here is the list of employers currently known to be hiring through the fair:

-American Fabrication

-Elwood Staffing

-Express Pros

-Frontier Credit union

-Inspire Human Service

-Mentor Idaho

-Sage Trucking

-U.S. Border Patrol

-U.S. Postal Service

There will also be a Resume Workshop at the same location from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. According to department website, "this workshop is designed for job seekers to create a resume with guidance from a workforce consultant."

You can expect to learn how to craft a resume that will fit your needs. You can find more career building opportunities and tools HERE.