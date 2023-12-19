Argentina’s president warned of a tough response to protests. He’s about to face the first one

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Just days after right-wing populist Javier Milei became Argentina’s president, his government not only announced drastic economic measures that immediately drew criticism, but also warned that it would crack down on any protest blocking the streets. Milei is about to face the first test of how his new administration will respond to demonstrations. Social organizations have called people to turn out on Wednesday to protest against the new economic shock measures, including a sharp devaluation of the peso by 50%, cuts to subsidies and the closure of some government ministries.

By DÉBORA REY and ALMUDENA CALATRAVA Associated Press

