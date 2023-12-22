Charity donations are high, but so is inflation

A final push for local charities and non-profits to get donations in this final hour before Christmas.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Community Food Basket has made more than 500 holiday food baskets this season, but their work is never done. The food basket tells Local News 8 they will continue asking for monetary donations so it can provide people with food in the summer. This is crucial since food drives won’t be held during the summer months.

The Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership serves the ten northernmost counties in Idaho and Asotin County in Washington. Their programs to increase stability for families are year-round. Just today, the organization was giving away dozens of hams to families in Lewiston.

The Idaho Falls Salvation Army has reached about 88% of its goal for 2023 and hopes to make it to about 93% before Christmas Day.

Donations are high, but so is inflation. That’s why the need is great.

No matter what people can give, their generous donations help families have an enjoyable holiday. They also relieve a lot of stress on parents who can’t buy presents for their children.

“I wish that those people who gave us toys for Christmas could see the parents,” said Idaho Falls Salvation Army corps officer Steve Staneart. “That [look of] relief on their faces is pretty dramatic.”

These organizations are extremely thankful for all the donations that have been made throughout the year. They each shared their gratitude to the community.

“This community is very giving,” said Idaho Falls Community Food Basket executive director Ariel Jackson. “When we have a need, the community really steps up to help us.”

“We see success stories every day,” said EICAP CEO John Radford. “And we’re grateful for the giving that is done.”

People are invited to give what they can to help those less fortunate than them.

Information on how to donate to these organizations can be found at feedidahofalls.org, eicap.org and idahofalls.salvationarmy.org.