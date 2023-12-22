Porch thieves caught on camera in Idaho Falls

Porch pirates come out of the woodwork this time of year. Idaho Falls Police shared a video of a thief taking a package off a porch in Idaho Falls.

Jessica Clements, PIO for Idaho Falls Police Department, said people should file a report so the police can help if their packages are stolen. "If you do have suspect information and there is something that we can follow up on, please call us, and we'll do our best to track it down, or at least to warn people that it's happening so you can file a report with whoever sent that package and try and recoup what you can," Clements said.

It seems the thieves are getting bolder.

We spoke with one local woman who was home when packages were taken off her porch this week.

Shay Haward says she and her husband are financially able to replace the items, but she understands how a theft like this could be devastating to struggling families this holiday season.

"We very well could have been the family that we were five years ago, struggling to make ends meet with as a stay-at-home mom and one dad that works to provide,” Haward said. “So I just hope that she learns a valuable lesson that even though she got away with it this time, karma will get you and it's not going to be good."

The Idaho Falls police said while there is no foolproof way to keep porch pirates from striking, consider having it delivered to your workplace or to a relative that you know will be home if you have an expensive item on the way,