Skip to Content
News

Suspect leads officers on chase after hitting victims with pistol

By
December 27, 2023 10:36 PM
Published 10:58 PM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A man is in the Bingham County Jail on charges of kidnapping and leading police on a chase.

The Bingham County sheriff's office says it started at a home in the Pingree area after 9 a.m. Wednesday. 

In a news release, the Sheriff's office reported the man hit multiple people with a pistol causing serious injuries. The man was identified as Jerad Contreras.   

They said Contreras drove off before deputies arrived at the home. They spotted him a short time later and led police on a short chase before they used spike strips and a pit maneuver to try and stop him. The car eventually ended up in a field near 1600 West Hoff Road. 

A standoff ensued, as Contreras was threatening to take his own life. 

Deputies brought in an armored vehicle called a "Bearcat" to help with the situation. That is when Contreras surrendered to officers.  

Contreras is charged with two counts of Felony kidnapping and Aggravated Battery, along with eluding and resisting arrest.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content