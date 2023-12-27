Suspect leads officers on chase after hitting victims with pistol

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - A man is in the Bingham County Jail on charges of kidnapping and leading police on a chase.

The Bingham County sheriff's office says it started at a home in the Pingree area after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

In a news release, the Sheriff's office reported the man hit multiple people with a pistol causing serious injuries. The man was identified as Jerad Contreras.

They said Contreras drove off before deputies arrived at the home. They spotted him a short time later and led police on a short chase before they used spike strips and a pit maneuver to try and stop him. The car eventually ended up in a field near 1600 West Hoff Road.

A standoff ensued, as Contreras was threatening to take his own life.

Deputies brought in an armored vehicle called a "Bearcat" to help with the situation. That is when Contreras surrendered to officers.

Contreras is charged with two counts of Felony kidnapping and Aggravated Battery, along with eluding and resisting arrest.