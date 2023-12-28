Meals on Wheels helps homebound seniors

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Research shows 10 million seniors are threatened by hunger. The problem is increasing as seniors become more isolated. A recent study shows around 1.5 million seniors are homebound.

One program that helps homebound seniors is Meals on Wheels, which helps seniors meet their nutritional and psychological needs.

The service brings meals that are well-balanced and affordable to seniors who can’t go out to buy their own groceries.

“It’s really rewarding,” said Meals on Wheels volunteer Marcia Knight. “When I do it, I feel so blessed… So I get a lot more out of it than I think the clients do.”

The volunteers do more than just drop the food off and leave. They also talk with the seniors, giving them essential socializing and connection. Sometimes the volunteers help change batteries in hearing aids or smoke detectors.

For more information about Meals on Wheel, visit meals-on-wheels.com.