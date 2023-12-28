New details explain why suspect started shooting at officers in front of Idaho Falls hotel

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney has released more details into the officer-involved shooting in Idaho Falls on December 4.

The prosecuting attorney has now cleared all officers involved in the incident.

Bonneville County prosecutor Randy Neal said Idaho State Police trooper Alexandra Larrea's actions were justified.

Neal previously said the Idaho Falls police officers involved were acting in self-defense.

Neal also released a timeline from the investigation.

At 1:09 a.m. - Trooper Larrea initiated the traffic stop.

Destini Twitchell was the driver in the car, and Marcos Cortez was the passenger.

Trooper Larrea noticed a piece of tin foil and needles in the car and Cortez became defensive.

At 1:14 a.m. - Trooper Larrea asked Cortez to get out of the vehicle. He refused.

At 1:15 a.m. - Larrea asked Cortez to stop reaching around the vehicle. Cortez found a pistol and eventually shot and barely missed Trooper Larrea. He then shot at Idaho Falls police officer Mitchall Bierma striking his patrol vehicle.

That's when Trooper Larrea and Officer Bierma shoot at Cortez as he ran from the scene.

At 1:17 a.m. - After other officers arrived and found Cortez at a local auto dealership, Cortez took his own life.

Prosecuting Attorney Neal commends Trooper Larrea for her selfless courage in the line of fire.