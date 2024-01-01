City leaders need feedback on Shelley’s future

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - What should the city of Shelley look like in the future?

The city is asking for feedback on a new 20-year Comprehensive Plan. They're asking community members to share their ideas about Shelley they would like to see changed, improved, or stay the same.

Topics include recreation and entertainment, alternative transportation, housing needs, public facilities including schools, commercial development, and economic opportunities.

A public open house will be held on January 2, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shelley Fire Station. The fire station is located at 585 W. Fir Street.

Scan the QR code below for a brief survey.

A second open house is scheduled for February 6, 2024, at Hobbs Middle School Library located at 350 E. Pine Street.

They say families are welcome and refreshments will be served.