Police warn against phone scam

Scam call warning
today at 3:53 PM
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Police say to be aware that there is a current phone scam going around.

They say residents are being contacted via telephone and told they have missed jury duty and have a warrant for their arrest.

They are also told they can pay a fee over the phone to have the warrant dismissed. 

Fremont County court will not call you directly about a warrant or ask you to pay over the phone.

If you receive a call and doubt it is legitimate, you can contact the Fremont County court directly at 208-624-7401.

Noah Farley

