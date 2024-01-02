Prosecutors recommend six months in prison for a man at the center of a Jan. 6 conspiracy theory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have recommended a six-month term of imprisonment for a man at the center of a right-wing conspiracy theory about the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors explained their sentencing recommendation for Ray Epps in a court filing on Tuesday. Epps is scheduled to be sentenced next Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct on restricted grounds. Right-wing news outlets amplified the conspiracy theory that Epps was an undercover government agent who incited the Capitol attack. Prosecutors say Epps has never been a federal agent.

