Week of the Young Child celebrations throughout Eastern Idaho supporting young learners

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - Communities across the Gem State are celebrating the annual Week of the Young Child, a nationwide initiative focused on early childhood education, family engagement, and supporting young learners.

In Eastern Idaho, at least 13 cities are recognizing the week with official proclamations, highlighting a growing effort among local leaders and educators to prioritize early learning and child development. The Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, in partnership with educational organizations throughout Eastern Idaho, is providing weeklong festivities that any child can participate in at no cost.

Local events bringing learning to life!

Families in Eastern Idaho have several opportunities this week to join in on the celebration.

At the Rigby City Library, a full schedule of activities is underway. Families can attend storytimes for babies and toddlers, participate in hands-on learning experiences, and wrap up the week with a family game and LEGO day. Participants may also have a chance to win family passes to the East Idaho Aquarium.

Rigby City Library's calendar of events for the Week of the Young Child

Meanwhile, in Idaho Falls, the Idaho Falls Public Library is hosting a special guest that many children will recognize—Blippi! The popular children’s character will lead a storytime session on Wednesday morning at 10:30, combining entertainment with early learning. Families who attend can also enter for a chance to win tickets to the live “Be Like Blippi” tour happening later this month at the Mountain America Center.

Blippi's appearance is happening at the Idaho Falls Public Library on 4/15

A statewide effort to support young learners

Beyond local events, the Week of the Young Child is part of a broader statewide effort led by the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children to raise awareness about the needs of children from birth through age 8.

The organization works to promote high-quality early childhood experiences, emphasizing that early education plays a critical role in long-term success.

Each day of the week highlights a different way children learn and grow:

Music Monday encourages movement and early literacy through song

encourages movement and early literacy through song Tasty Tuesday connects cooking with math and science skills

connects cooking with math and science skills Work Together Wednesday focuses on teamwork and problem-solving

focuses on teamwork and problem-solving Artsy Thursday promotes creativity through hands-on art

promotes creativity through hands-on art Family Friday celebrates the role of families as a child’s first teachers

This week also shines a light on challenges many families face. As part of the celebration, Idaho AEYC is hosting initiatives, such as a diaper drive benefiting the Idaho Diaper Bank.

According to organizers, nearly half of Idaho’s babies live in families experiencing financial hardship, and diapers—costing up to $100 per month per child—are not covered by assistance programs like WIC or SNAP.

Advocates say efforts like the diaper drive help meet immediate needs while also raising awareness about gaps in resources for families with young children.

Organizers say the goal of the Week of the Young Child goes beyond fun events—it’s about ensuring families have access to tools and support systems that help children succeed.

From early literacy programs to childcare resources and community partnerships, the week serves as a reminder that investing in young children strengthens communities statewide.

Families can find a full list of participating cities, events, and free resources on the Idaho AEYC website.