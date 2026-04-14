Skip to Content
News

City of Pocatello to start Portneuf River Bridge construction mid-April

City of Pocatello
By
New
Published 10:44 AM

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho — The City of Pocatello will begin construction on the Portneuf River Bridge on West Benton Street mid-April.

The City of Pocatello was awarded funding through the Leading Idaho Local Bridge (LILB) Grant, administered by the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, to replace the Portneuf River Bridge on West Benton Street.

This project will replace the existing steel girder bridge with a new single-span concrete girder structure designed to improve safety and increase long-term reliability. The new bridge will be supported by a deep foundation system using driven piles.

In addition to the bridge replacement, work will include reconstruction of roadway and pedestrian approaches, as well as the relocation of select utilities. All construction will be completed in accordance with the 2023 Idaho Standard Specifications for Highway Construction.

The LILB Grant fully funds the project, requiring no local match from the City of Pocatello.

The LILB Program is funded by the Idaho Legislature through Senate Bill 1359 and supports the repair or replacement of bridges greater than 20 feet in length that are in poor condition or have load restrictions, in accordance with Federal Highway Administration guidance.

Please be advised that a temporary road closure will be necessary to facilitate the completion of the bridge replacement. We encourage all travelers to exercise caution and consider utilizing alternate routes in the area.

Construction is anticipated to be finished by the end of September, weather and other unforeseen conditions permitting.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

News Release

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.