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Local Forecast

Tracking snow and wind for 2 First Alert Weather days

By
New
Published 4:20 AM

Patchy fog mostly cloudy before sunshine and high temp of 55. South southwest wind  15 to 20 (G28 mph).

Continued partly cloudy for tonight and 36. This is the calm before our First Alert Weather days as a cold front moves through for Wednesday late and Thursday.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday and 60% chance of showers/storms and winds picking up to 35+ mph. Some advisory level winds may  show up  and the average wind in the afternoon will be 20-25mph. With cooler air and the front later, rain and mixing with snow begins Wednesday late with a overnight temp of 33, winds 20-25 and gusting to 32. Chance of showers increasing to 90%.  Get some.

Thursday will be another First Alert Weather Day and 90% chances of some snow and even some thunder to start the early morning, again temps around freezing in the morning then 42 and cooler by afternoon and winds gusting to near advisory levels at 32mph.   Snow chances at 60% for Thursday night and frozen with 23 for a couple of nights. Friday will be a clean up day, and still chilly. 

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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