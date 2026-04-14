Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan to retire in October

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The head of Idaho’s highest court has announced his retirement, signaling the end of a legal career that spanned four decades and reshaped the state’s judicial landscape.

Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan will officially step down on October 30, capping off nearly 23 years within the judicial branch. In a letter to Governor Brad Little, Bevan described his service as "one of the great honors" of his professional life.

A Twin Falls native and Brigham Young University graduate, Bevan spent 16 years in private practice before serving as the Twin Falls County prosecutor. He transitioned to the bench in 2003, following an appointment as a district judge. While in this role, he presided over two treatment courts and served for eight years as the administrative district judge, overseeing the operations of courts across south-central Idaho.

Bevan was appointed to the Idaho Supreme Court in 2017 and was elevated to Chief Justice by his peers four years later.

Leading Through Transformation

According to the Idaho Judicial Branch, Bevan’s tenure has been marked by continued improvements in court technology, prioritizing judicial security in response to rising modern threats, and navigating the court system through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Chief Justice Bevan will leave a legacy defined by his deep, abiding commitment to the rule of law and his innate sense of fairness,” said Justice Robyn Brody, vice chief of the Court. “He has dedicated his career to serving our community with integrity, ensuring that every person is treated with respect and dignity in the courtroom.”

What Happens Next?

Under state law, Governor Little will appoint a justice to succeed Chief Justice Bevan from a list of applicants provided by the Idaho Judicial Council. The new justice will serve the remainder of Bevan’s term, which ends in January 2031.

While the appointee will hold the seat for several years, the position will eventually be put to a nonpartisan public vote during the May 2030 election cycle. The justices of the Supreme Court will choose the next chief justice from among themselves as provided for by Idaho’s Constitution.