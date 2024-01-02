Rescued dogs from McCammon still in need of home

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In American Falls on Tuesday, it was a beautiful day for Mackie and her daughter Jackie to enjoy some fun in the sun.

For the poodle and her golden doodle daughter, this is paradise compared to where they were a few months back.

"They were found in McCammon running loose in May of 2023, and we brought them into foster," said Bannock Humane Society Foster Medical Coordinator Cathy Angle. "They were very matted. Their coats weren't taken care of and they were very, very skinny. We got them groomed up. We got them some good food. We got them fattened up. We got them spayed and neutered."

After finding them a foster home in American Falls, the Bannock Humane Society is running out of time to find them a permanent place to stay, and when they find that next home, they want the two to stick together.

"We want them to have a permanent home," Angle said. "They deserve that. They have struggled. They've lived in the wild. They've taken care of themselves. They fend for themselves. That's the reason they're bonded. Mom saved Jackie's life, took care of her. Jackie's never been away from her mother. She doesn't know how to take care of herself yet. And she doesn't know how to be independent, because she's like a little kid that never got to leave her mom."

Angle says those interested in the dogs must know they come with special recommendations.

"They need a fenced yard," Angle said. "They cannot have any cats around them, because they don't do well with cats. They like to chase them too much. They are on a special diet, which is very common for poodles. They need either science diet or a very specialized food, and they need to be groomed every few months."

Angle says they have been finding abandoned doodles at an alarming rate.

"We are seeing a big influx right now of doodles across the entire Idaho area," Angle said. "We're seeing a lot of them come in matted, not groomed and they're getting dumped. We need to really reinforce to people that they've got to spay and neuter these animals and stop breeding doodles."

Even though they want Mackie and Jackie to have a home, the Bannock Humane Society prides themselves on making sure it's the perfect one.

"We're very picky about where we put them, and we ask a lot of questions," Angle said. "We do a lot of interviews. Sometimes we even do home visits and we try very hard to match the animal to the situation so that we make sure that it's the right home."

If interested in the two dogs, you can contact the Bannock County Humane Society at 208-241-2095.