Parking restrictions currently in place throughout Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The City of Idaho Falls has issued a snow event due to more than two inches of snow in the area.

A city wide snow event means that there are now restrictions on street parking. If found parked on the street your vehicle may be towed and ticketed.

A snow event in Idaho Falls means three things: 1) parking restrictions are in place for all streets; 2) snowplows have begun plowing streets on a priority basis; and 3) property owners must remove snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours following the end of precipitation.

Plowing approximately 783 lane miles throughout the city takes about 72 hours, unless more snow falls, then the process resets. It’s anticipated Idaho Falls will receive additional snow in the coming days, extending the snow removal process.

For an accurate snow removal schedule and snow plow map, click here.

SNOW REMOVAL SCHEDULE

ZONE B: Zone B is currently being plowed and will continue to be plowed until completion. Zone B is the majority of the city and is colored yellow on the zone map.

DOWNTOWN: Downtown will be plowed during the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, from midnight to 7 a.m. to minimize the impact on businesses. Downtown is colored gray on the zone map.

ZONE A: Zone A is a relatively small area located in the center of the city and is colored green on the zone map. Most of the streets in zone A are relatively narrow, therefore plowing is done over a two-day period to allow residents who utilize on-street parking to find alternative parking. The schedule is as follows:

North and south streets on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East and west streets on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Staying informed about snow removal parking restrictions and other city-related information is easier than ever with Idaho Falls’ new mobile app and text alerts. Go to www.idahofallsidaho.gov and click on the blue Stay Informed/Sign Up button or click HERE.

There are other options for staying informed during snow removal operations including:

City of Idaho Falls website

Interactive snow removal map

City of Idaho Falls social media pages

Outside electronic message boards at key locations

Street Division: (208) 612-8490

Local media outlets (print, radio, television, web)

Local News 8 will provide updates to parking regulations if necessary.