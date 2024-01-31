At least a dozen people were injured in a building collapse near Boise’s airport. Authorities are investigating the cause

By Amy Simonson, CNN

(CNN) — At least a dozen people were injured when a building under construction collapsed Wednesday evening in Boise, Idaho, the city’s fire department said.

“As I understand it was a hangar that was under construction,” Aaron Hummel, operations chief for the Boise Fire Department, told reporters at a news conference Wednesday.

Building collapse near Boise’s airport. (Terra Furman/TMX)

“There was a large-scale collapse of the building, the framework of the building. I don’t know what caused it, but I can tell you that it was a pretty global collapse that occurred,” he added. “It was fairly catastrophic.”

The collapse occurred at W. Rickenbacker St. and Luke Street, the fire department said earlier on X, which is near the Boise Airport. The building was on Boise Airport property, but it was not a city facility, Hummel said, adding airport operations were not affected. He did not provide information about the construction company involved in the incident.

“I know we have a dozen people or so that were injured in the collapse,” Hummel said. He declined to provide further information on the victims or their conditions, saying families were still being contacted. Everyone in the area has been accounted for, he said.

“Boise police are working to help with the reunification of any family members,” Hummel said.

Authorities are also investigating the cause of the collapse, Hummel said.

The construction was not an airport project, Rebecca Hupp, the airport director, said during the news conference.

Boise is the capital of Idaho.

The Idaho State Police earlier warned the incident was causing traffic issues near the airport on I-84 and urged motorists to drive through the area carefully and “stay alert.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

