Man wanted by Blackfoot is same man found dead on Ft. Hall Reservation
FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - The man who allegedly was attacked by a pack of dogs is the same person police were looking for earlier this week.
Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts identified him as 19-year-old Carlon Galloway. He was found dead Wednesday on the Fort Hall Reservation. Fort Hall police say he was found in a field in the Gibson District.
Roberts says his death is still under investigation, but looks to be the result of a dog attack.
Galloway is the same person Blackfoot Police were looking for on Monday.
He had fled from police when they tried to arrest him at a home on Rice Street in Blackfoot.
The incident caused local Blackfoot High School, Stoddard Elementary and Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade school to shelter in place for a time.
Officials said the dogs involved in the apparent attack were euthanized.