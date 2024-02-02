Man wanted by Blackfoot is same man found dead on Ft. Hall Reservation

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - The man who allegedly was attacked by a pack of dogs is the same person police were looking for earlier this week.

Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts identified him as 19-year-old Carlon Galloway. He was found dead Wednesday on the Fort Hall Reservation. Fort Hall police say he was found in a field in the Gibson District.

Roberts says his death is still under investigation, but looks to be the result of a dog attack.

Galloway is the same person Blackfoot Police were looking for on Monday.

He had fled from police when they tried to arrest him at a home on Rice Street in Blackfoot.

The incident caused local Blackfoot High School, Stoddard Elementary and Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade school to shelter in place for a time.

Officials said the dogs involved in the apparent attack were euthanized.